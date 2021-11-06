VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.10

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $58.10, with a volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $766.53 million, a PE ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VSE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VSE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VSE by 9.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

