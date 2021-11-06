Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

VMC stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, reaching $196.06. 1,169,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,848. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $132.85 and a one year high of $200.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 982,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after acquiring an additional 547,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after acquiring an additional 336,718 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,032,000 after acquiring an additional 301,165 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

