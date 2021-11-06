Vuzix (VUZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $770.64 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vuzix stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Vuzix worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

