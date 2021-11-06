Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WKCMF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research downgraded Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $181.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.79. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $189.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

