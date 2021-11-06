Wajax (TSE:WJX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Wajax (TSE:WJX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$26.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

TSE:WJX opened at C$29.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$633.01 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.02. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$446.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Wajax will post 2.4699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.11%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

