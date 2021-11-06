Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.7% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average of $142.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

