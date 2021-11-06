Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,123 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

AOR stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.