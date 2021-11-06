Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.73. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.61 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.24.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.