Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $304.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $230.71 and a fifty-two week high of $306.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

