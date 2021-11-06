Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $242.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $178.08 and a 12 month high of $243.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

