Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 15,338 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,262 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,599,000 after acquiring an additional 333,115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,539,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,233,000 after acquiring an additional 101,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after purchasing an additional 380,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52.

