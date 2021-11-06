Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 4,118 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. S&T Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,535,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $166.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.70 and a 12-month high of $167.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

