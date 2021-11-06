Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 457 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $238.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $167.34 and a twelve month high of $240.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.38.

