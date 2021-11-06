Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 457 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,642,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $238.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $167.34 and a one year high of $240.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.38.

