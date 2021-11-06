Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend by 52.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.03.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.