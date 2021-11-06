Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

WTS stock opened at $206.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.84. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $110.43 and a 12 month high of $207.01. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

