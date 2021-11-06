Wayfair (NYSE:W) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:W opened at $246.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on W. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.58.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

