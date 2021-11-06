Weber Inc Plans — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) declared a — dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Shares of WEBR opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18. Weber has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Weber will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

