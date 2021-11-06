Webflix Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,022.00 (WFX)

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Webflix Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $136,734.39 and $1,022.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00254012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00099494 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Webflix Token Profile

Webflix Token is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,314,984,493 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

