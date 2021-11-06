Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2023 earnings at $17.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Shares of LGIH opened at $138.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day moving average of $158.45. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 13.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

