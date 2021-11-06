Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

