Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WBT. William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,556. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 4.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 133,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Welbilt by 72.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,264,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after buying an additional 954,781 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Welbilt by 3,376.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,282,000 after buying an additional 3,814,817 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Welbilt by 27.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

