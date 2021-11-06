Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $73.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after purchasing an additional 350,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after purchasing an additional 312,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,536,000 after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after purchasing an additional 217,017 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

