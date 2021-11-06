Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $60.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,160,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 206,553 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 381,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

