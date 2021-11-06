Wells Fargo & Company Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $284.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $256.00 to $284.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $309.38.

NYSE:ROK opened at $339.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.19. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $231.74 and a twelve month high of $345.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,984 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

