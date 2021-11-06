Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBE opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

