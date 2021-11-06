Wells Fargo & Company Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $84.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Shares of COP opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

