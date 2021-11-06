Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WEF. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price target on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

TSE:WEF opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$685.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.10. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.58.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$414.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,029,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,110,140.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.