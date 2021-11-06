Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,927,752. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

