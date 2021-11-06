WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.810-$9.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.WEX also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.250-$2.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WEX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.57.

WEX stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.95. The company had a trading volume of 648,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,789. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.48. WEX has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

