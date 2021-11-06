Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Weyco Group worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $227.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.62. Weyco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.56 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

