Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $50.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

