WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE WOW traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $19.99. 582,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,539. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. Equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

