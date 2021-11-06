Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Issues Earnings Results

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. 88,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,075. The company has a market capitalization of $475.78 million, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willdan Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Willdan Group worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

