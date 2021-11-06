William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.40.

NYSE SITE opened at $243.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $123.49 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.