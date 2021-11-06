William Blair Weighs in on The Western Union Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Western Union in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

WU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

NYSE WU opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 357.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 634.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 144,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,562 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,208,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 118,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

