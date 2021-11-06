WINkLink (WIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $171.08 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, WINkLink has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $555.42 million and $171.08 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00082504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00078438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00100177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,425.82 or 0.99788376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,364.75 or 0.07208029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022538 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 766,149,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars.

