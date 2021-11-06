Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $27,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $13,518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 115,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

