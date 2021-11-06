WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $984 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.41 million.

WNS opened at $87.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $91.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

