Wolfe Research Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $550.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective lifted by Wolfe Research from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $517.06.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $504.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

