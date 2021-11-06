Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WTKWY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $116.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

