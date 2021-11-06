Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $292.65

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $292.65 and last traded at $291.29, with a volume of 42994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.96.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.96.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,610.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

