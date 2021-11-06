Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $605.41

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $3.28 billion and approximately $2.12 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $605.41 or 0.00999361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00082370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,574.31 or 0.99991164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.38 or 0.07186208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022417 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,419,282 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

