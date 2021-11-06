Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of WH opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $89.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,410,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,432,000 after acquiring an additional 87,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

