Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XEL. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.86.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after buying an additional 307,473 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 150,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

