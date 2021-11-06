Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.940-$2.980 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.86.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.