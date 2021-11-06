Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of XEBEF opened at $3.13 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

