Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of XEBEF opened at $3.13 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

