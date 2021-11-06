Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XEBEF. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of XEBEF stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

