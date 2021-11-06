Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XEBEF. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of XEBEF stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Analyst Recommendations for Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)

