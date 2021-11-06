XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $1,477,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
XPEL stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 2.16.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
