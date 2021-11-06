XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $1,477,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

XPEL stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 2.16.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 448.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,497 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in XPEL by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

