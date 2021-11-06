Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 16472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Get Yellow alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yellow by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 486,874 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth $3,749,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yellow by 3,374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,521 shares during the period. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $558.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

About Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.